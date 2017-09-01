YOU COULD WIN UP TO $1,000 FROM TEMPE MARKETPLACE AND KMLE 107.9!



CELEBRATE 10-YEARS WITH TEMPE MARKETPLACE!

Say cheers to 10 years with live music, prizes, bites and $10,000 in giveaways – 10 attendees will win and walk away with $1,000 each! Enjoy three hours of live music supported by KMLE Country 107.9.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Play our punchboard game for $10 gift cards to one of Tempe Marketplace’s fabulous stores, or even $1,000 of Visa gift cards!

How to Win:

Listen to The New KMLE @107.9 each weekday beginning September 11, 2017 at 6:00 AM through Friday, September 24, 2017 at 11:59PM.

When given the cue, text the keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON

TEMPE MARKETPLACE 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY!

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.