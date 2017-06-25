WIN YOUR 2017 COUNTRY MEGATICKETS FROM KMLE

Wanna checkout the hottest country shows this year?  Register to win a pair of 2017 COUNTRY MEGATICKETS from The New KMLE @ 107.9.  You could see all these live performances at Ak-Chin Pavilion!

  • June 2, 2017 – Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, and Brett Young
  • June 25, 2017 – Brad Paisley and Dustin Lynch
  • September 10, 2017 – Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, and Chris Lane
  • October 26, 2017 – Luke Bryan, and Brett Eldredge

Two ways to win

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays beginning at 6AM on Monday, January 23rd through Friday, February 3rd for Keywords every hour!
  • When given the cue, text the keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.
  • Or just enter below from KMLE 107.9!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*
What can you win? 

  • Two (2) Country Megatickets for 2017!

