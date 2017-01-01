WIN TICKETS TO THE SPORTSMAN’S EXPO

International Sportsman’s Expo has produced America’s premier sportsman’s and outdoor shows in the western United States since 1975!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to check it out!

The event will be held on March 24 – 26, 2017 at Westworld of Scottsdale.

Join us on Saturday, March 25th at the event to enter to become a finalist for the chance to win an Antelope Point Marina Houseboat Vacation and a shot at $10,000 cash!

Register to win your tickets for the International Sportsman’s Expo.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember to enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?