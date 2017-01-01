

WIN TICKETS TO THE OSTRICH FESTIVAL

The 2017 Ostrich Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with national and local entertainment, amazing acts, great food, beverages, and of course ostriches!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to check it out!

Register to win your tickets.

How can you win?

Just enter below from KMLE 107.9!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?