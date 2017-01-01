Country Thunder 2017 Recaps - CT Awards 2017ThursFri | Sat | Sun

WIN TICKETS TO THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER

az science center planet shark 720 WIN TICKETS TO THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER
WIN TICKETS TO THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER
Planet Shark: Predator or Prey will take you on an incredible journey into the underwater world of sharks – without ever getting your feet wet. Cutting-edge SENSORY4TM Technology provides a walk-through, multi-sensory cinematic gallery experience that will leave you deeply immersed in the story of this magnificent yet misunderstood animal. Trace millions of years of evolution, come face-to-face with the great white shark and gain a whole new level of respect for the ocean’s oldest predator we all love to fear.

Register for a chance to win your tickets to the Arizona Science Center from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

  • Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win? 

  • Four (4) VIP passes for the Arizona Science Center to experience Planet Shark: Predator or Prey.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live