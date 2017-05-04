

WIN TICKETS TO SEE ZAC BROWN BAND

Three-time GRAMMY-winning multiplatinum artists Zac Brown Band are getting ready to kick off their tour – WELCOME HOME 2017 – in support of their new album available on May 12th.

Don’t miss your chance to see them live when they come to Gila River Arena on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

Register for a chance to win your tickets from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?