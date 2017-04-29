Country Thunder 2017 - INFO | WIN TICKETS | COUNTRY THUNDER RADIO

WIN TICKETS TO SEE TRAVIS TRITT

travistritt 2017 720 WIN TICKETS TO SEE TRAVIS TRITT
WIN TICKETS TO SEE TRAVIS TRITT

Country singer-songwriter Travis Tritt is coming to The Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort with special guest William Michael Morgan on Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Travis Tritt’s 25-year career has produced two Grammy award wins and multiple number one singles on the Country charts.  Enjoy his trademark hits like “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s a Quarter” and “It’s a Great Day to be Alive.”

William Michael Morgan is one of Country’s rising stars out with a romantic debut single, “I Met a Girl.”

Register for a chance to win your tickets from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

  • Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win? 

  • Two (2) tickets to see Travis Tritt at Talking Stick Resort on April 29, 2017!

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live