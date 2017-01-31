WIN TICKETS TO SEE RING OF FIRE

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, home and family. Thirty-eight classic hits – including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune – performed by a multi-talented cast of ten, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that is a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a uniquely American legend!
Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story is told through his music, climaxing in a concert that will both move and exhilarate! Don’t miss this show at Herberger Theatre March 30th – April 16th.
