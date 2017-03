American country music artist Jamey Johnson is coming to the Valley.

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see him at Marquee Theatre on April 30, 2017.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?

Two (2) tickets to see Jamey Johnson at Marquee Theatre on April 30, 2017!