WIN TICKETS TO SEE CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will bring the acclaimed musician to cities across the country this year, including a stop in Phoenix on Friday, May 19 at Ak-Chin Pavilion along with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas as special guests.

After a breakout 2015 and 2016, Stapleton will release new music on May 5th — exactly two years to the day since the release of Traveller.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10:00am http://www.livenation.com.

Or this weekend listen to The New KMLE @ 107.9 to win them before you can buy them!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show at Ak-Chin Pavilin on May 19, 2017

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes for Brothers Osborne

How to Win:

Listen to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th for Keywords!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!