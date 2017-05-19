

WIN TICKETS TO SEE CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will bring the acclaimed musician to cities across the country this year, including a stop in Phoenix on Friday, May 19 at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Produced by Live Nation, the Phoenix show will feature Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas as special guests.

After a breakout 2015 and 2016, Stapleton will release new music on May 5—exactly two years to the day since the release of Traveller.

Register for a chance to win your tickets from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?