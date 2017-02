Brad Paisley is hitting the road for the Life Amplified World Tour! And this summer he’ll stop here in the Valley to rock the Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Don’t miss this incredible show on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Register for a chance to win your tickets from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember to enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?