KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO Salt River Fields Balloon Spooktacular Festival!

The annual Salt River Fields Balloon Spooktacular Festival is back and its better than ever! Over 20 Hot Air Balloons on display and passing out 4,000 pounds of candy for trick-or-treaters, live music, food and beverage, a FREE Kids Zone, vendor market, tethered balloon rides, a FREE Haunted Trail, fireworks and much more!

Experience the Balloon Spooktacular for a safe, fun filled Trick-or-Treating Halloween Festival.

This is the most exciting Halloween event of the Valley and your friends over here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you there!

Get all the information about BALLOON SPOOKTACULAR, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from KMLE Country!