WIN TICKETS TO REBA, BROOKS & DUNN IN VEGAS

REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas, a one-of-a-kind concert experience live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. By popular demand, Dec 10th show just added! Tickets for performances November 29th – December 10th, 2017 are now on sale at axs.com.

Your friends here at the New KMLE 107.9 want to hook you up with tickets to this legendary show and hotel stay!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to see Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas! (tickets valid November 29-December 10, 2017)

Two (2) night stay at a Caesar’s Las Vegas Property valid until December 8, 2017

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all weekend for the Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

ABOUT REBA

Reba McEntire has become a household name with a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. Her chart-topping LOVE SOMEBODY (Nash Icon Records), solidified Reba with the most #1 Billboard Top Country Albums among women and scored the biggest single sales debut of her career with “Going Out Like That.” With a loyal fanbase that gravitates toward her undeniable appeal, the multi-media mogul and mom continues to prove why she is still the reigning “Queen of Country.” Reba’s latest offering “Just Like Them Horses,” whose music video features her mother Jacqueline is a tribute to her late father Clark McEntire. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member has achieved a rare pinnacle with 35 #1 singles, over 56 million albums sold worldwide and prestigious industry honors from American Music Awards, ACM Awards, People’s Choice Awards, CMA Awards and Grammy Awards. The Oklahoma native is also an acclaimed actress with 11 movie credits, two television shows and a leading role on Broadway to her name. Reba’s business acumen has flourished with her brand partnership at Dillard’s and a new Reba Beauty line. Reba’s energy and curiosity keeps her at the top of her game in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. She loves TO entertain and to BE entertained. She “still has far too much to say than to rest on her laurels” (Associated Press). For more information, visit Reba.com.

ABOUT BROOKS & DUNN

Superstar duo Brooks & Dunn released their first album in 1991, a blockbuster that delivered four #1 singles – the first of 23 chart-toppers in a career that’s seen Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn become the best-selling duo in country music history. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” “Only in America,” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn to more than 30 million albums sold, as the duo has amassed more than 80 industry awards, including two Grammy Awards, 20 Country Music Association trophies, and 27 Academy of Country Music honors, making them the most-awarded act in ACM history. Named Entertainer of the Year four times collectively by the ACM and CMA, Brooks & Dunn consistently remained among country’s most popular touring acts, a testament both to their showmanship and to their status as one of the true bedrock artists of country music. For more information, visit www.brooksanddunn.com.

Ticket information:

November: 29

December: 1, 2, 5, 8, 9, 10

All shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $205/ $155/ $105/ $85/ $59.50 (prices include 9% Live Entertainment Tax as assessed by the State of Nevada).

Ticket Link: http://www.thecolosseum.com/

Tickets for REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees.

may be purchased in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763 or online at thecolosseum.com or axs.com. Orders are subject to additional service charges and fees. For groups of 10 or more, call 866-574-3851.

For additional show and ticket information, www.caseasrpalace.com become a fan of The Colosseum on Facebook or follow updates from The Colosseum on Twitter.

Rules

Must be 21 years of age or older. Prize may be used only for the date(s) specified. Hotel guest room accommodations for winner and guest, double occupancy, three days and two nights based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, not transferable, may not be combined with another offer. Winner must use all prize components in a single visit. Winner may not substitute prize components. In the unlikely event that one or more of the prize components is not available for any reason, AEG/Caesars Palace reserves the right to substitute a Las Vegas experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. In the unlikely event that the artist does not perform during the scheduled trip, for any reason, AEG/Caesars Palace may substitute a Las Vegas resort experience of equal or greater value at its sole discretion. AEG/Caesars Palace is not responsible for transportation. Gratuities are not included. Hotel guest must present a major credit card at check-in to guarantee hotel charges not included in this prize.