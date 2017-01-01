Win Tickets To MIRANDA LAMBERT: Livin’ Like Hippies Tour!



Great news, Miranda Lambert fans! The GRAMMY Award-winner announced her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour that’s coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, February 17! The tour receives its name from the lyrics of Lambert’s aptly titled song “Highway Vagabond” which appears on The Nerve side of Lambert’s 24-song, double album, The Weight Of These Wings.

Joining Lambert on the Livin’ Like Hippies Tour for all dates is Jon Pardi. In addition to Pardi, for select dates, Lambert has tapped Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham to perform.

