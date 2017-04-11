Win Tickets To KID ROCK: Greatest Show On Earth Tour!

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO KID ROCK!

Kid Rock is back on tour! He is currently traveling the US on his 2018 Greatest Show On Earth Tour. The tour will hit major cities across the country and is coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 23, 2018.

Fans can expect the same high-energy experience, but with brand new tracks from his latest album, Sweet Southern Sugar. This is Kid Rock’s first album recorded in Nashville and features his spontaneous summer releases “Greatest Show On Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” as well as recent single “Tennessee Mountain Top.” The album ranges from country to classic rock, with a littl rap sprinkled in between and highlights Kid Rock’s armory of talent, which transcends a single genre.

You are guaranteed to love the Greatest Show On Earth

