Win Tickets To KENNY CHESNEY: Trip Around The Sun Tour 2018!

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO KENNY CHESNEY!

Great news, Kenny Chesney fans! The laid back Country singer announced his Trip Around The

Sun tour that’s coming to Chase Field on Saturday June 23, 2018! The tour will follow his newest

album Live From No Shoes Nation, his second live album and first in over a decade.

The Trip Around The Sun Tour will include such guests as Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and

Brandon Lay.

You are guaranteed to have a great time, and your friends over here at KMLE 107.9 want to

send you to see the show!

Get all the information about KENNY CHESNEY, CLICK HERE

ENTER TO WIN below from KMLE Country!