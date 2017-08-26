WIN TICKETS TO DIERKS BENTLEY

WIN TICKETS TO SEE DIERKS BENTLEY!

Dierks Bentley returns to Phoenix for an epic hometown show at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The What The Hell World Tour will come to the Valley on Saturday, August 26, 2017 with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

Register for your chance to win tickets from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

Just enter below.

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?