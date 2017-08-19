WIN TICKETS SEE SAM HUNT AT AK-CHIN PAVILION



MCA Nashville’s Multi-Platinum-selling breakout star Sam Hunt has revealed his four-month 15 In A 30 Tour. And he’s bringing GRAMMY-nominated, CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris; the high-energy, multi-instrumentalist, Chris Janson and singer/songwriter Ryan Follese.

His 2014 Montevallo release topped the Billboard Country Albums Chart in its first week and remains the best-selling debut album for a country artist since 2011. The album landed on multiple “Best of” lists including the Billboard, Country Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more. It also produced a record-breaking four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win your tickets to the 15 In A 30 Tour on August 19, 2017 at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

