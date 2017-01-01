WIN TICKETS FOR THE RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL



Get Ready for Action and Adventure at the 29th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival!

The Festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday February 11 thru April 2, from 10 am-6 pm, and on Presidents’ Day Monday February 20th!

Stroll through Fairhaven Village and Visit New Artisan shops filled with handcrafted treasures. Banter with peasants and royals, sample the new Pleasure Feast menu, and so much more!

There is Action and Adventure around every corner of the 30 acre Village, and the New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets!

