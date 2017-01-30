Win a chance to conquer the outdoors with a new Kawasaki Teryx!
The New KMLE @ 107.9 and Kawasaki have locked the keys to a new Kawasaki Teryx in a Bank Vault. If you can Crack the Vault, it’s yours!
Listen to The New KMLE @ 107.9 for your chance to qualify to Crack the Vault. We’ll give you the Keyword and Cue to Text. If we call you back, you’ll be invited to join B-Dub at a special location to see if you’ve got the right code.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- A new Kawasaki Teryx!
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 during the following dates and times for the Keyword and Cue to Text!
- Monday, January 30, 2017 – Sunday, February 12, 2017
- To be invited to Crack the Vault at Arizona Kawasaki
- Monday, February 20, 2017 – Sunday, February 26, 2017
- To be invited to Crack the Vault at North Valley Kawasaki
- Monday, February 27, 2017 – Sunday, March 5, 2017
- To be invited to Crack the Vault at Kelly’s Kawasaki
- Monday, March 6, 2017 – Sunday, March 12, 2017
- To be invited to Crack the Vault at RideNow Powersports Goodyear
- Monday, March 20, 2017 – Sunday, March 26, 2017
- To be invited to Crack the Vault at RideNow Powersports Peoria
- Text the keyword to 22108 for your chance to Crack the Vault!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.