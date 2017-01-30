WIN A NEW KAWASAKI TERYX

ktwbdub1 WIN A NEW KAWASAKI TERYX

Win a chance to conquer the outdoors with a new Kawasaki Teryx!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 and Kawasaki have locked the keys to a new Kawasaki Teryx in a Bank Vault.  If you can Crack the Vault, it’s yours!

Listen to The New KMLE @ 107.9 for your chance to qualify to Crack the Vault.  We’ll give you the Keyword and Cue to Text.  If we call you back, you’ll be invited to join B-Dub at a special location to see if you’ve got the right code.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • A new Kawasaki Teryx!

HOW TO WIN:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 during the following dates and times for the Keyword and Cue to Text!
    • Monday, January 30, 2017 – Sunday, February 12, 2017
      • To be invited to Crack the Vault at Arizona Kawasaki
    • Monday, February 20, 2017 – Sunday, February 26, 2017
      • To be invited to Crack the Vault at North Valley Kawasaki
    • Monday, February 27, 2017 – Sunday, March 5, 2017
      • To be invited to Crack the Vault at Kelly’s Kawasaki
    • Monday, March 6, 2017 – Sunday, March 12, 2017
      • To be invited to Crack the Vault at RideNow Powersports Goodyear
    • Monday, March 20, 2017 – Sunday, March 26, 2017
      • To be invited to Crack the Vault at RideNow Powersports Peoria
  • Text the keyword to 22108 for your chance to Crack the Vault!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live