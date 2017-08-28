WIN $250 TO THROW THE ULTIMATE TAILGATE PARTY!

Your buddies at the New KMLE @ 107.9 and Larry H. Miller Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Surprise are giving you $250 to throw the ULTIMATE tailgate party for you and all of your friends! Whether its superstition or tradition, you’ll be ready for the big game!
Give us your BEST guess on how many COMBINED yards you think Chris Matthews totaled from his Pass, Punt, Kick video!
Enter your guess below!
How can you win?
- Just enter below!
*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*
What can you win?
- $250 to throw a tailgate party.
Brought to you by Larry H. Miller Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Surprise
We take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn’t matter if you’re from; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits because… We’re Your Source for New Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and RAM Models, Used Cars, Service and Genuine Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and RAM Parts!