WET ‘N’ WILD & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE TEXT WEEKEND

Wet ‘n’ Wild & Florida Georgia Line Weekend!



The New KMLE 107.9 wants to send you to see Florida Georgia Line at Ak-Chin on September 10!

September is still pretty far away, so to add a little extra fun this summer, we also want to send you to Wet ‘n’ Wild!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Four (4) tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild.

Two (2) tickets to see Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 7th until Sunday, July 9th for keywords every hour.

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO ! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.