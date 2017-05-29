WET ‘N’ WILD & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE TEXT WEEKEND

Wet ‘n’ Wild & Florida Georgia Line Weekend!
The New KMLE 107.9 wants to send you to see Florida Georgia Line at Ak-Chin on September 10!
September is still pretty far away, so to add a little extra fun this summer, we also want to send you to Wet ‘n’ Wild!
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Four (4) tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild.
- Two (2) tickets to see Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 7th until Sunday, July 9th for keywords every hour.
- REMEMBER the KEYWORD!
- Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.
- TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
- Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.