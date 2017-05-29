WET ‘N’ WILD & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE TEXT WEEKEND

1200x628 fgl 2017 720 WET N WILD & FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE TEXT WEEKEND

Wet ‘n’ Wild & Florida Georgia Line Weekend!

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to send you to see Florida Georgia Line at Ak-Chin on September 10!

September is still pretty far away, so to add a little extra fun this summer, we also want to send you to Wet ‘n’ Wild!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • Four (4) tickets to Wet ‘n’ Wild.
  • Two (2) tickets to see Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

  • LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 7th until Sunday, July 9th for keywords every hour.
  • REMEMBER the KEYWORD!
  • Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.
  • TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
  • Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live