WEEKEND WARRIOR WORLD TOUR WEEKEND

Brad Paisley is bringing the Weekend Warrior World Tour to Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 25th, and it’s going to be a big party!

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to make sure you don’t miss a single minute of it, so we’re sending you to the show and BACKSTAGE to where the party kicks off!

Be part of the Backstage Bus Crawl with BBR Music Group!

Hang out with Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell on one of their tour buses where they’ll bust out their guitars and play you new music, while giving you the inside peek into life before the show.

From there hop on over to Dustin Lynch’s bus where he and his band will let you pick the hit that they all play for you! Grab a few pictures, then head to your seats and catch your new friends on stage!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Brad Paisley, Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant & Lindsay Ell at Ak-Chin Pavilion on June 25, 2017

Two (2) passes to go Backstage to meet Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant & Lindsay Ell

A signed Dustin Lynch album

A signed Chase Bryant EP

A signed Lindsay Ell EP

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 for keywords every hour.

all weekend The New KMLE @ 107.9 for keywords every hour. REMEMBER the KEYWORD !

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.