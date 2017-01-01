TEXT TO WIN A DRIFTWOOD VIP PACKAGE

IT’S A VIP DRIFTWOOD FESTIVAL WINNING WEEKEND!

Driftwood Festival is throwing down some of the hottest names in Country music this year, and your friends at the New KMLE at 107.9 want to hook you up!

You Could Win:

Two (2) VIP passes to Driftwood Festival on November 11 VIP tickets include: 1-hour early entry in to the venue for craft beer tastings, Exclusive tastings in the VIP Lounge, VIP viewing area of the main stage, Comfortable areas to relax, Private restrooms, and a VIP cash bar

Two (2) BACKSTAGE passes to meet Kip Moore

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through September 10th for the Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!