TEXT 2 WIN SHANIA TWAIN TICKETS!

SHANIA IS COMING BACK TO THE VALLEY!

Shania Twain is coming back to the Valley on Monday, July 30th, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena and your buddies at the New KMLE @ 107.9 are giving you the chance to win tickets all week!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to the Shania Twain concert on Monday, July 30, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through August 25 th for the Keyword!

for the Keyword! Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!