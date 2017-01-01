SUMMER ESCAPE: RASCAL FLATTS AT COUNTRY LAKESHAKE!



It’s TOO DANG HOT in the Valley over the summer so your friends at The New KMLE @ 107.9 and Big Machine Label Group are sending you to the Windy City to see Rascal Flatts at Country Lakeshake!

Pack your boots!

You’ll see live performances from over 30 artists. Get a birds-eye view of the festival and the city in the Vertigo Swing. Experience Chicago at its finest, and enjoy all the best that the midwest has to offer!

Chicago’s Country Music Festival will take place June 23 – 25th.

Summer Escape is brought to you by Monster Energy Drinks at Safeway.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

2 Tickets to Country Lakeshake on June 23rd – 25th to see Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and MORE

2-Night Hotel stay (June 23rd & June 24th)

Roundtrip airfare for two

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes for Rascal Flatts

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Monday, May 8th through May 19th for keywords every hour.

each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Monday, May 8th through May 19th for keywords every hour. REMEMBER the KEYWORD !

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.