SUMMER ESCAPE: Luke Bryan!



It’s TOO DANG HOT in the Valley over the summer so your friends at The New KMLE @ 107.9 and Capitol Records Nashville are sending you to see Luke Bryan at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago on September 16!

Pack your boots!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Luke Bryan at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago

Two (2) night hotel stay

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

$200 Visa gift card

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Monday, July 3rd for keywords every hour.

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.