SUMMER ESCAPE: Kenny Chesney!



It’s TOO DANG HOT in the Valley over the summer so your friends at The New KMLE @ 107.9 and RCA Nashville are sending you to see Kenny Chesney at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on August 25th!

Pack your boots!

Summer Escape is brought to you by Monster Energy Drinks at Safeway.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Kenny Chesney at Gillette Stadium in Chicago

One (1) night hotel stay

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes for Old Dominion

$200 Visa gift card

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Monday, July 17th for keywords every hour.

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.