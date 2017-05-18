SUMMER ESCAPE: COUNTRY THUNDER WISCONSIN!



It’s TOO DANG HOT in the Valley over the summer so your friends at The New KMLE @ 107.9 and Mercury Nashville are sending you to Country Thunder Wisconsin!

Pack your boots!

You’ll see live performances from Billy Currington, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and more.

Country Thunder Wisconsin will take place July 20 – 23rd.

Summer Escape is brought to you by Monster Energy Drinks at Safeway.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

A pari of 4-day passes to Country Thunder Wisconsin on July 20 – 23rd to see Billy Currington, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and more

4-Night Hotel stay

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes for Billy Currington

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes for Jason Aldean

$200 Visa gift card

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Monday, May 22nd through June 2nd for keywords every hour.

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.