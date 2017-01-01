Strait to Vegas Mega Prize Minute

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win a trip Strait to Vegas to see George Strait!

Listen to Chris & Nina all week during the Mega Prize Minute for your chance to win.

The King of Country Music returns to Las Vegas with his new show, “60 Number 1 Hits” at T-Mobile Arena.

Country newcomer Cam will open all shows in 2017. VIP Packages featuring exclusive memorabilia, merchandise, experiences and more are on sale now. Hotel packages are also available. Don’t miss your chance to see George Strait perform LIVE in Las Vegas!

For tickets and information, visit StraitToVegas.com.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see George Strait at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Two (2) night hotel accommodations at an MGM Property

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30am – 10am

Play Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute”

You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions.

If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out.

Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.