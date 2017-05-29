Soul2Soul Text Weekend!



The New KMLE 107.9 is sending you to the Soul2Soul Tour to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in concert at Gila River Arena. Plus we’ll through in dinner and ride to the show!

Listen all weekend to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Four (4) tickets to the Soul2Soul concert with Tim McGraw & Faith Hill at Gila River Arena on Friday, July 21, 2017

$200 gift card for McFadden’s

Two (2) roundtrip Lyft rides

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 14th until Sunday, July 16th for keywords every hour.

Later on during that hour, we'll announce the CUE TO TEXT.

TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!

Can't text? No biggie! Enter the short code "22108" PLUS the Keyword below.