SEE DAN + SHAY IN FLAGSTAFF



Dan + Shay are performing next weekend at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. Wanna see them, and meet them?

Listen for your Keyword all weekend to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two (2) tickets to see Dan + Shay at Pepsi Amphitheater on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Two (2) meet & greet passes for Dan + Shay

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 28th until Sunday, July 30th for your keyword.

all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 28th until Sunday, July 30th for your keyword. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO ! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.