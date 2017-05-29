SEE DAN + SHAY IN FLAGSTAFF
Dan + Shay are performing next weekend at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park. Wanna see them, and meet them?
Listen for your Keyword all weekend to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Two (2) tickets to see Dan + Shay at Pepsi Amphitheater on Friday, August 4, 2017.
- Two (2) meet & greet passes for Dan + Shay
HOW TO WIN:
- LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 28th until Sunday, July 30th for your keyword.
- TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
- Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.