SAM HUNT TEXT WEEKEND 2-3-17

It’s a Sam Hunt Text Weekend!
MCA Nashville’s Multi-Platinum-selling breakout star Sam Hunt has revealed his four-month 15 In A 30 Tour. And he’s bringing GRAMMY-nominated, CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris; the high-energy, multi-instrumentalist, Chris Janson and singer/songwriter Ryan Follese.
His 2014 Montevallo release topped the Billboard Country Albums Chart in its first week and remains the best-selling debut album for a country artist since 2011. The album landed on multiple “Best of” lists including the Billboard, Country Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more. It also produced a record-breaking four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”
This weekend The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show and Meet & Greet passes for Maren Morris!
You Could Win:
- Two (2) tickets to the “15 In A 30 Tour” to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19, 2017
- Two (2) Meet & Greet passes to meet Maren Morris
How to Win:
- Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning at 6PM on Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th for Keywords every hour!
- When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
- Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.
*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!
