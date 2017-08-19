SAM HUNT TEXT WEEKEND 2-3-17

It’s a Sam Hunt Text Weekend!

MCA Nashville’s Multi-Platinum-selling breakout star Sam Hunt has revealed his four-month 15 In A 30 Tour. And he’s bringing GRAMMY-nominated, CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris; the high-energy, multi-instrumentalist, Chris Janson and singer/songwriter Ryan Follese.

His 2014 Montevallo release topped the Billboard Country Albums Chart in its first week and remains the best-selling debut album for a country artist since 2011. The album landed on multiple “Best of” lists including the Billboard, Country Weekly, Rolling Stone, and more. It also produced a record-breaking four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

This weekend The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show and Meet & Greet passes for Maren Morris!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to the “15 In A 30 Tour” to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19, 2017

Two (2) Meet & Greet passes to meet Maren Morris

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning at 6PM on Friday, February 3rd through Sunday, February 5th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.