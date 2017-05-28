Sam Hunt and Wet & Wild Weekend

1200x628 samhunt phx eblast Sam Hunt and Wet & Wild Weekend

This weekend The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win Wet & Wild passes and a passes to see Sam Hunt in August.

Listen all weekend for you keywords!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • A four (4) pack of passes to Wet & Wild.
  • A four pack of passes to see the Sam Hunt concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 19, 2017.

HOW TO WIN:

  • LISTEN each weekday to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th for keywords every hour.
  • REMEMBER the KEYWORD!
  • Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.
  • TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
  • Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live