SAM HUNT AND GOLFLAND SUNSPLASH WEEKEND

The New KMLE 107.9 is sending you to the see Sam Hunt, with Maren Morris and Chris Janson at Ak-Chin Pavilion.  And because the temps aren’t going down just yet, we’ll throw in some passes to Golfland Sunsplash too!

Listen all weekend to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

  • Four (4) tickets to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris and Chris Janson at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
  • Four (4) tickets to Golfland Sunsplash

HOW TO WIN:

  • LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 21st until Sunday, July 23rd for keywords every hour.
  • REMEMBER the KEYWORD!
  • Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.
  • TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
  • Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

