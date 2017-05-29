SAM HUNT AND GOLFLAND SUNSPLASH WEEKEND



The New KMLE 107.9 is sending you to the see Sam Hunt, with Maren Morris and Chris Janson at Ak-Chin Pavilion. And because the temps aren’t going down just yet, we’ll throw in some passes to Golfland Sunsplash too!

Listen all weekend to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Four (4) tickets to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris and Chris Janson at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Saturday, August 19, 2017.

Four (4) tickets to Golfland Sunsplash

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 21st until Sunday, July 23rd for keywords every hour.

all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 21st until Sunday, July 23rd for keywords every hour. REMEMBER the KEYWORD !

the ! Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT .

. TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108 !

THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO ! Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.