SAM HUNT AND GOLFLAND SUNSPLASH WEEKEND
The New KMLE 107.9 is sending you to the see Sam Hunt, with Maren Morris and Chris Janson at Ak-Chin Pavilion. And because the temps aren’t going down just yet, we’ll throw in some passes to Golfland Sunsplash too!
Listen all weekend to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
- Four (4) tickets to see Sam Hunt, Maren Morris and Chris Janson at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Saturday, August 19, 2017.
- Four (4) tickets to Golfland Sunsplash
HOW TO WIN:
- LISTEN all weekend to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, July 21st until Sunday, July 23rd for keywords every hour.
- REMEMBER the KEYWORD!
- Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.
- TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!
- Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.
You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.