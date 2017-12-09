REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas! A one-of-a-kind concert experience live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Reba McEntire has become a household name with a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. Her chart-topping LOVE SOMEBODY (Nash Icon Records), solidified Reba with the most #1 Billboard Top Country Albums among women and scored the biggest single sales debut of her career with “Going Out Like That.” With a loyal fanbase that gravitates toward her undeniable appeal, the multi-media mogul and mom continues to prove why she is still the reigning “Queen of Country.”

Superstar duo Brooks & Dunn released their first album in 1991, a blockbuster that delivered four #1 singles – the first of 23 chart-toppers in a career that’s seen Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn become the best-selling duo in country music history. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” “Only in America,” and “Believe” have propelled Brooks & Dunn to more than 30 million albums sold, as the duo has amassed more than 80 industry awards, including two Grammy Awards, 20 Country Music Association trophies, and 27 Academy of Country Music honors, making them the most-awarded act in ACM history.

