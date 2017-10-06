RASCAL FLATTS IN VEGAS TEXT WEEKEND

WIN TICKETS TO SEE RASCAL FLATTS IN VEGAS!

The best-selling country vocal group of the past decade, Rascal Flatts, will headline a limited Las Vegas engagement, “A Night to Shine,” in The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian® Las Vegas October 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21 at 8 p.m.

With only 1,800 seats, the breathtaking Venetian Theatre will give fans the rare opportunity to see Rascal Flatts in an intimate venue in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Listen to win your tickets and hotel stay all weekend!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two tickets to see Rascal Flatts at the Venetian in Las Vegan on Friday, October 6, 2017

A 2-night hotel stay

A $200 gas card to get you there

Two Meet & Greet passes to meet the members of Rascal Flatts!

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning this Friday until Sunday.

REMEMBER the KEYWORD!

Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.

TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!

Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.