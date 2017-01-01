PIR CURVE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE

Curve is a brand new, luxury Fan Hospitality Club positioned with a view of the track above Turn One at the Phoenix International Raceway. Your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to give you and a friend the VIP Curve experience!

You Could Win:

  • Two (2) VIP passes to PIR’s Curve experience including preferred parking, access through the grandstand gates to the DC Solar Pavilion, and Pit Access

How to Win:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all weekend for the Keywords!
  • Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

