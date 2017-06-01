Monster Jam Text Weekend 1-6-17

This weekend The New KMLE @ 107.9 is sending you to the high octane excitement of Monster Jam! And we’re sending you in style, with suite tickets for you and five of your friends.

See your favorite Monster Jam trucks February 4, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium, including the legendary Grave Digger and more!

You Could Win:

A suite for six (6) people to the Monster Jam at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 4, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning at 6PM on Friday, January 6th through Sunday, January 8th for Keywords every hour!

When given the Keyword and cue, text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.