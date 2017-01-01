

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS!

The New KMLE @1079 wants you to feel the rush of Monster Energy Supercross live, where the track takes all the exciting obstacles of outdoor riding—jumps, turns, and bumps—amplifies them, and puts them in easy view of spectators! Enter below for your chance at a 4-pack of tickets to this high-flying spectacle on January 28th at University of Phoenix Stadium.

How can you win?

Just enter below from The New KMLE @ 107.9!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?