MIRANDA LAMBERT WINNING WEEKEND

miranda MIRANDA LAMBERT WINNING WEEKEND

IT’S A MIRANDA LAMBERT WINNING WEEKEND!

Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert just announced her new Livin’ Like Hippies Tour with special guest Jon Pardi! This awesome show is makin’ a stop in Phoenix on Saturday, February 17 at Talking Stick Resort Arena – Keep it on KMLE to win!

You Could Win:

  • Two (2) tickets to see Miranda Lambert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2018

How to Win:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 now through October 1st for the Keywords!
  • Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!
  • Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

More From KMLE Country @ 1079

Get The App
KMLE Contests
KMLE Country Live

Listen Live