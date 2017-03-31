MEGA PRIZE MINUTE ACM TRIP

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win a Mega Prize to check out the ACM Awards in Las Vegas!
Listen to Chris & Nina all week during the Mega Prize Minute for you chance to win.
Sponsored by The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall celebrating their anniversary.
WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
A trip for two (2) to Vegas for the ACM Awards. Prize includes:
- Three (3) nights complimentary deluxe hotel at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas
- Two (2) tickets to the ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase at The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort
- Two (2) tickets to ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Two (2) passes to ACM Awards rehearsals
- Two (2) tickets to the 52nd ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena
- Two (2) tickets to the ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- Ground transportation to/from the airport on-site in Las Vegas, NV.
- Round-trip airfare for two departing on Friday, March 31, 2017 and returning on Monday, April 3, 2017.
HOW TO WIN:
- Listen to Chris & Nina weekday mornings on the New KMLE @ 107.9 from 5:30am – 10am
- When given the cue, call 602-260-1079 to be the correct caller
- Play Chris & Nina’s “Mega Prize Minute”
- You’ll have 60 seconds to correctly answer 10 questions.
- If you answer wrong at any point, you’re out.
- Questions will remain the same and in the same order until all 10 questions are answered correctly within 60 seconds.
You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.
Mega Prize Minute is brought to you by:
Brass Armadillo
March 10-11-12 Happy Anniversary to the Phoenix West Brass
Armadillo Store in Goodyear! They’re having a celebration at both stores! It is a free t-shirt weekend, plus 15% off everything is the store. They will be giving away ten Anniversary t-shirts every hour during each of the three-days. Stop by and celebrate with them! On Saturday, they will be serving up hot dogs and chips from 11 a.m. till gone. On Sunday, they will be serving Anniversary Cake and Punch till gone. Celebrate with them and remember, they will be giving away 10 Anniversary t-shirts each hour of the three-day celebration. AND everything is 15% off!
Armadillo Store in Goodyear! They’re having a celebration at both stores! It is a free t-shirt weekend, plus 15% off everything is the store. They will be giving away ten Anniversary t-shirts every hour during each of the three-days. Stop by and celebrate with them! On Saturday, they will be serving up hot dogs and chips from 11 a.m. till gone. On Sunday, they will be serving Anniversary Cake and Punch till gone. Celebrate with them and remember, they will be giving away 10 Anniversary t-shirts each hour of the three-day celebration. AND everything is 15% off!