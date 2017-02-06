LUKE BRYAN TEXT WEEKEND

Luke Bryan is bringing the Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour to Phoenix, ant this weekend we’re sending you to check it out!

See live performances by Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge and Granger Smith. We’re even going to send you backstage to meet Brett Eldredge!

Listen to win all weekend!

WHAT YOU COULD WIN:

Two tickets to see Luke Bryan, Brett Eldredge, and Granger Smith at Ak-Chin Pavilion on October 26, 2017.

Two Meet & Greet passes to meet Brett Eldredge.

HOW TO WIN:

LISTEN to The New KMLE @ 107.9 beginning Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th for keywords every hour.

REMEMBER the KEYWORD!

Later on during that hour, we’ll announce the CUE TO TEXT.

TEXT THE CORRECT KEYWORD TO 22108!

Can’t text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” PLUS the Keyword below.