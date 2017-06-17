KMLE’S DADDY DAUGHTER DERBY!

Usually Father’s Day means that dad gets to take it easy, put his feet up and receive awesome gifts from his loving family. NOT THIS YEAR! Chris & Nina are turning Father’s Day in to a competition, because let’s be honest… Dad loves nothing more than a good, old-fashion competition.

Chris & Nina are inviting daddy/daughter teams to compete in an obstacle course of daddy/daughter tasks on June 17th at Paul’s Ace Hardware in Gilbert (1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233) to win SHAWN MENDES tickets AND a YETI prize pack consisting of a BRAND NEW Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler for Dad! Come on dad, your daughter isn’t going to let you lose this one! Others will win gift cards to Paul’s Ace Hardware!

Think your daddy/daughter duo has what it takes to win?! Register your team below!

Registration: Online NOW through 8AM on June 16 th , 2017 OR at Paul’s Ace Hardware located at 1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233 on June 17 th in between 8AM and 9AM.

You must be available to compete on June 17, 2017 at Paul’s Ace Hardware located at 1927 E. Baseline Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85233. Daughters must be no younger than 11 years old and no older than 17 years old . Fathers must be at least 18 years old. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. See the Official Rules for more information.

Paul’s Ace Hardware This is where our story began. In 1956, in the heart of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, Paul E. Dauwalder purchased the existing Scottsdale Hardware and made it his own. With his simple business style of just doing what was right and getting what the customer needs, Paul built the foundational principles we sit proudly on today. Since our very first store was located in Scottsdale, in Scottsdale we will stay. In the early 1990s we moved to the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Thomas roads and shared the strip mall with some great businesses. On New Year’s Eve 2011, we moved to our very own building at 1800 N. Scottsdale Road! We’ve got everything the do-it-yourselfer would want and more. We are also able to service our commercial accounts with our stock of lumber and building materials. If we don’t have it, we will get it for you!

Make sure you come by June 17th, for our 3rd Annual “Daddy Daughter Derby” hosted by Chris and Nina of the new KMLE @ 107.9!