KMLE – Vacation to the Disneyland® Resort

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to send you to Disney California Adventure ® Park – where you can experience the new Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!

Starting May 27, experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure ® Park – from The New KMLE @ 107.9!

Listen to Chris & Nina every weekday starting Monday, May 22nd at 9AM for the Mega Prize Minute for your chance to win a Disneyland® Resort vacation including a 2 night hotel stay, and 3 Day Park tickets from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

Click Here to Hero Up.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for all details.

Disclaimer: All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to restrictions and change without notice. As to Disney properties and artwork ©Disney ©2017 MARVEL