The new KMLE @ 107.9 is proud to present KMLE Country Double Header at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort!

KMLE is throwing the Valley’s FIRST EVER Spring-Training themed pool party at the BEST party pool in the Valley featuring performances from Colt Ford and Granger Smith!

ADMISSION IS FREE!

Yes, completely free to all the 21+ co-eds!

KMLE Country Double Header will feature live DJ’s, a beer garden, your favorite ballpark grilled food, prizes and of course swimming! Bring your suit! Don’t want to get wet? No worries, we have plenty of space for you outside of the pool too!

Stay tuned for more information on winning a VIP experience!

Granger Smith

Official Site – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram

Granger Smith was born and raised in Texas. He learned to play the guitar at the age of 14 and started performing on small town stages in North Texas by the time he was 15. The road to his country music career wasn’t always the easiest, but he stuck with it and on Feb. 14, 2016 Granger’s song “Backroad Song” became the most played in America as it topped all the mainstream radio charts.

Colt Ford

Official Site – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram

For the Georgia native and one-time golf pro, now an entrepreneur and cultural pioneer who started playing the mud truck circuit then went on to touring with the likes of Toby Keith, Eric Church and Florida Georgia Line, and breaking into film with a recent cameo in David Spade’s Joe Dirt 2. You can hear Ford’s latest song “4 Lane Gone” on The New KMLE @ 107.9!

KMLE Country Double Header is brought to you by:

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort, Arizona’s top gaming and entertainment destination, offers an always-exciting assortment of choices for the ultimate experiences. From international headliners in the famous Salt River Grand Ballroom to more intimate performances in the Showroom or even the new outdoor venue at the Pool, you will find it all here. Visit talkingstickresort.com to see a full lineup of all your favorite shows and upcoming events.