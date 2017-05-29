Guess How Many Water Bottles To Win a Yeti Cooler

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is keeping you cool this summer with your chance to win a Yeti Tundra 105 Cooler and a 4-pack of tickets to Golfland Sunsplash!

The Yeti Tundra 105 Cooler is built for the wild – certified bear resistant – and will keep ice longer. It’s the cooler you’ve always wanted, and the last you’ll ever need.

Want to get your hand on it?

Just tell us how many water bottles you think are in the KMLE Larry H. Miller Surprise Jeep.

Register for a chance to win from The New KMLE @ 107.9.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?