GOODGUYS CAR SHOW ONLINE CONTEST

Win tickets for the Goodguys 8th Spring Nationals!

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association promotes and produces some of the world’s most dynamic automotive events. Why? Because they’re car people, just like you. Founded in 1983, Goodguys is the world’s largest hot rodding association with over 70,000 active members worldwide. Goodguys events feature thousands of candy colored hot rods and customs, tricked out trucks, mighty muscle cars and regal classics sprawled throughout venues such as lush fairgrounds, super speedways, and large outdoor stadiums. The cars, the vendor exhibits, the adrenaline-pumping Goodguys AutoCross, the live entertainment and colorful people create a festive atmosphere charged with electricity.

Don’t miss the Goodguys 8th Spring Nationals at Westworld of Scottsdale on March 10 – 12, 2017.

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you a chance to win your tickets!

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember to enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?