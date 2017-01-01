Fulton Homes 15th Annual Fence Patrol



Did you know that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths to children ages 14 and under? A temporary lapse in supervision is a common factor in most drownings and near drownings. Child drownings can happen in seconds that is why Fulton Homes has partnered with KMLE Country 107.9 once again to bring Fence Patrol to the valley.



Fulton Homes, along with KMLE @107.9 and Ironman Pool Fence is proud to be awarding 15 50′ pool fences this summer in the Valley. Nominate someone who you think needs a pool fence today! We thank you for your continued support of this program. Remember: Save lives! Install a pool fence!



Please see Official Contest Rules.